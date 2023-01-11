Cassia commissioners to deliberate, decide Thursday on zoning ordinance changes

BURLEY — Cassia County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to deliberate on ordinance changes that brought strong opposition from ranchers and animal agriculture producers during a Monday hearing.

The meeting will be held at the Cassia County Courthouse, 1459 Overland Ave., in Burley in the commissioners’ chambers. It is open to the public.

The amendments are for zoning and subdivision changes, repealing language authorizing the zoning administrator to interpret a zoning chart for uses not specifically listed. Also, uses not listed on the zoning chart would not be eligible for special-use permits and acres used in animal unit density calculations for permits would require irrigable acres in any zone.

Several dozen farmers and ranchers voiced their opposition to the changes at Monday's Board of Commissioners hearing.

No one testified in favor of the changes.

During the Monday hearing, Matt Thompson, an agricultural tech engineer from Twin Falls said many of the ranchers in opposition were clients of his.

The proposed language was “very ambiguous,” Thompson said and he thought the commissioners had made decisions about the issues behind closed doors.

Several people testifying asked the commission to form a subcommittee to study the issue before implementing any changes that would have a wide impact on the agricultural community.

Immediately after the hearing the commissioners neither deliberated nor made a decision on whether to approve the changes.

“We are going to take it under advisement, review it and see where it goes,” Cassia County Board Chairman Leonard Beck said.

Don Pickett with Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co. of Oakley, who is also an attorney, said the right to farm is permitted under Idaho law and he questioned whether the commissioners were overstepping their authority.

The commissioners, Pickett said, don’t have the right to deny any land owner the full and complete use of agricultural land for the production of any agricultural product, even if that use is not in the zoning chart.

It is a natural right, he said, which is an inalienable right and the county doesn’t have the authority to take that right away.

“This feels like a political attack on the agricultural community,” Pickett said.

David Heida with MillenKamp East Valley Cattle, which employs 500 people, said the county’s comprehensive plan states the importance of agriculture and recognizes it as the backbone of the county’s economy.

Heida testified against the ordinance changes that state acres used in animal unit density calculations shall be irrigable acres in any permitted zone and proof must be provided.

He said nutrient management regulation falls under the jurisdiction of the US Department of Agriculture. Water, he said, is regulated by the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Neither should be regulated by the county commissioners.

If the commissioners are changing ordinances over water concerns they are operating on “misguided authority,” he said.

The commissioners should allow farmers to use their land however it is best for them, he said.

No one testified either for or against any of the other sections in the proposed changes that dealt with subdivision ordinances.

Thursday's agenda also includes an executive session cited under several codes and a discussion of building needs for a proposed new county building, among other issues.