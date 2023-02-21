The Cassia County Commissioners held a second hearing on Tuesday regarding 19 pages of proposed zoning amendments that drew opposition in January, including a section dealing with the agricultural use zoning chart and removing authority from the zoning administrator to interpret broader land use.

The commission voided its January decision after discovering the first meeting was held illegally.

After listening to seven people testify on Tuesday against either all or some of the changes and receiving four letters in opposition, the commission closed the hearing after an hour and took the matter under advisement.

Most of the testimony concerned a change regarding the county’s zoning chart and removing the zoning administrator's authority to interpret the chart when uses are not specifically mentioned.

Attorney Don Pickett, who was representing Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co., said the commissioners needed to remove the proposed sentence, “If the use is not listed in these regulations, then it is not eligible for a permit.”

“That is very concerning,” Pickett said.

The commission is telling landowners they can’t do what they want on their agricultural land, which is a right protected by law, he said.

“Simply eliminate that sentence,” Pickett said.

If the amendment passes, it will kill innovation and technology in the county, he said.

Dairyman, Brent Stoker agreed with Pickett and said technology changes rapidly and that having the chart with no room to interpret new agricultural uses is a “dangerous proposal.”

A date for the commission to deliberate and make a decision on the proposed amendments was not set.