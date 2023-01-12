Cassia commissioners drop contested zoning amendments, approve another

BURLEY — During a special meeting on Thursday to approve zoning ordinance changes after a Monday public hearing, the Cassia County commissioners amended the agenda to remove one section that was hotly opposed.

The commissioners removed a section that would have changed the acres used to calculate animal-unit density for special-use permits to only irrigable acres in any zone.

David Heida with MillenKamp East Valley Cattle, which employs 500 people, testified against the change.

“I think it was the appropriate action for the commissioners to take under the circumstances,” Heida said after the Thursday session.

Heida said Cassia County is already the most restrictive county in the valley in regard to special use permit requirements on the number of animal units allowed per acre.

The change would have made it harder for confined animal feeding operations to grow, he said, because they would have to purchase more expensive irrigated land to get their permits and it would have prevented new companies from locating here.

The commissioners unanimously approved the remainder of the ordinance changes, which included subdivision changes and another section that repealed language authorizing the zoning administrator to interpret a zoning chart for uses not specifically listed and adding that uses not listed on the zoning chart would not be eligible for special-use permits.

“They just did Cassia County a great disservice,” Don Pickett with Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co. of Oakley, said Thursday during a phone interview with the Times-News.

Pickett, who is an attorney, testified on Monday against the change and submitted a letter in opposition to the commissioners. He did not attend the Thursday meeting.

“The Idaho Right to Farm Act in Idaho Code trumps Cassia County code,” Pickett said.

There are agricultural land uses listed in the Right to Farm Act that are not on the county’s zoning chart, he said.

One example, he said, is beekeeping.

“And if it goes to court, that’s what the argument is going to be,” Pickett said.

Idaho law states a board of county commissioners does not have the power to enact any ordinance or resolution depriving an agricultural landowner of the full and complete use of the land for the production of any agricultural product.

The commissioners removed the zoning administrator’s ability to broadly construe activities listed on the zoning chart and did not include agricultural activities listed in the Right to Farm Act, Pickett said.

That failure, he said, will likely mean Cassia County citizens will pay attorney fees to get that portion of the ordinance overturned.

During the Thursday meeting, the agenda said the commissioners would deliberate and consider the adoption of the zoning amendments with the noted exclusions, but several citizens in attendance were allowed to continue testifying.

After receiving a private notification, Chairman Leonard Beck said that portion of the meeting had been conducted illegally because the hearing had closed on Monday.

A motion was then made to conclude the hearing and the commissioners then called for comments before proceeding with the stated agenda.