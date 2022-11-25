Casperson’s gone, but the lights shine on

TWIN FALLS — For more than 20 years Max Casperson delighted people with an ever-growing display of Christmas lights. It began as a tribute to America after 9/11, and grew each year, eventually taking over the whole block, and requiring several weeks to set up.

Casperson died in April, but thanks to the efforts of his friends at First Federal Bank, the city of Twin Falls, and his family, the lights will live on, delighting the community for years to come.

At a lighting ceremony Tuesday at Sunway Soccer Complex, First Federal's Chief Financial Officer Mike Traveller told a crowd how the lights, which filled three 40-foot shipping containers, came to their new location at 2700 North and U.S. Highway 93.

Traveller was a family friend of the Caspersons for 50 years, he said, and last year, while Max was setting up the annual display, Traveler asked Max's son Lloyd what would happen to the lights once Max was gone.

"Lloyd said, 'In a perfect world, we'd find somebody that we could just donate the lights to, and they would carry on this tradition that Dad has done for 21 years,'" Traveller said. "And something just clicked with me, and I thought, well, maybe we could be a part of that somehow."