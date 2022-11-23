Casperson Christmas Lights have a new home this season

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TWIN FALLS — For decades, the Casperson Christmas lights display on Twin View Lane drew people by the thousands to marvel at the lights every December.

Max Casperson started the lights display in 2001 as a response to the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Center. And the display grew bit by bit every year, eventually taking up most of the street, and earning a spot on USA Today’s Most Outrageous Christmas Lights.

In 2021, Casperson told the Times-News that he counted as many as 16,000 cars touring the lights on Twin View Lane in a single season.

Casperson passed away in April this year. Now, First Federal Bank has committed to putting on the Casperson Christmas Lights Display for the public to enjoy at First Federal Park at Sunway Soccer Complex, located on 2700 North in Twin Falls.

The display will be lit every evening from Thanksgiving through New Years.

