TWIN FALLS — Enjoy a night of unlimited gaming at Casino Night from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Blu, 1986 Addison Ave. E. Proceeds will go to children with special needs.
There will be hors d'oeuvres, a no-host bar, casino tables, a silent auction and raffles. Dress is semi-formal to business casual.
Tickets are $75, available for purchase at the restaurant. For more information, call 208-734-8570.
