Case surges overwhelm public health efforts across Idaho

In South Central Public Health District, more than three times the number of cases were reported in October compared to any other month so far. Investigators are clearing about 300 cases a week, but receiving well over a thousand. Since Monday, November 2nd, SCPHD has received more than 200 cases reported each day.

“Our actions have consequences. We need to focus on our common goals; keep people healthy, keep businesses and schools open, and keep our hospitals running,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director. “To do that, we need to work together to bring our cases down.”

In Southwest District Health, this week SWDH has averaged 200 new cases reported a day. The more new cases means the less monitoring or close contact investigations we can complete. On average, we have more than doubled and nearly tripled our caseload with no increase in staffing.

“We desperately need the community’s help to dial back the numbers. The investigations team is doing our very best to keep up with the demand, including working overtime, but with the drastic increase in positive cases in such a short time, we need the help of the public to try to keep the cases down.” said Jaime Aanensen, Environmental and Community Health Division Administrator.