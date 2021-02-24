Carrying on history. A new face emerges at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum

FILER — The Twin Falls County Historical Museum has a new face, albeit masked, greeting and educating visitors of the rich history at the landmark.
Her name is Ashley Haycock.
As a kid, Haycock would frequent the museum on school field trips or with family. She grew up enjoying the old artifacts and antiques in the museum. Now at 23 years old, the Twin Falls native is taking her love for history and antiques and sharing it with others as the museum’s assistant administrator — a position she’s held since October.
“One of the biggest things I’ve heard is that we have had a lot of people who have lived in this area their whole lives but they’ve never actually been into the museum,” Haycock said. “I want to get the museum out there a bit more and have people come in and see the really interesting history behind the city of Twin Falls and how it all got started.”
One example Haycock truly enjoys telling visitors about is the works from Clarence E. Bisbee — an exhibit that recently was updated. Bisbee’s name is synonymous with helping put Twin Falls and the Magic Valley on the map.
“It (the collection) shows the town in the beginning stages and through the years,” she said. “He took a lot of promotional pictures and we also have a lot his personal pictures that show more of his life.”
Setting up displays for visitors to peruse is another duty Haycock has been doing. For the month of February, she constructed a Valentine’s Day-themed display, showcasing vintage chocolate boxes, sheet music, Valentine’s Day cards and old local Valentine’s Day-themed newspapers.
For Easter, she says the display that will be set up will be similar to her Valentine’s Day display, including Easter greeting cards, corsages and springtime themes, but not all the artifacts have been collected for the display yet.
Not only are historical relics — early toaster models included — enjoyed by Haycock, but historical stories of Twin Falls fascinate her too.
“I didn’t know that Twin Falls had so much history, so many historical buildings. I didn’t know that we had grand hotels and things like that,” she said. “It’s interesting to talk to people about how things used to be compared to how things are now.”
Haycock envisions bringing more access for visitors will help showcase Twin Falls’ history. A new addition to the museum is a research station that allows visitors to access digital copies of old newspapers.
A walking path is another project the museum is looking to add in 2021. Starting at the bell by the front entrance, the walking path will guide visitors past the machinery and farming equipment, buildings and other large artifacts in the backyard, making access for disabled and elderly people easier and more convenient.