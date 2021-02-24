Carrying on history. A new face emerges at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum

FILER — The Twin Falls County Historical Museum has a new face, albeit masked, greeting and educating visitors of the rich history at the landmark.

Her name is Ashley Haycock.

As a kid, Haycock would frequent the museum on school field trips or with family. She grew up enjoying the old artifacts and antiques in the museum. Now at 23 years old, the Twin Falls native is taking her love for history and antiques and sharing it with others as the museum’s assistant administrator — a position she’s held since October.

“One of the biggest things I’ve heard is that we have had a lot of people who have lived in this area their whole lives but they’ve never actually been into the museum,” Haycock said. “I want to get the museum out there a bit more and have people come in and see the really interesting history behind the city of Twin Falls and how it all got started.”

One example Haycock truly enjoys telling visitors about is the works from Clarence E. Bisbee — an exhibit that recently was updated. Bisbee’s name is synonymous with helping put Twin Falls and the Magic Valley on the map.

