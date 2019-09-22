BURLEY — The Dworshak Elementary School PTO will hold its Fall Carnival from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Goode Motor Ford, 1096 E. Main St., Burley. The goal is to raise money for new playground equipment at the school.
The community is invited to enjoy free food and drinks, carnival games, bounce houses, a train, a pumpkin decoration station and great raffle prizes which include a Nintendo Switch donated by Idaho Central Credit Union and a trip to Cactus Petes donated by Lee Family Broadcast. It will be fun for the whole family.
Goode Motor will also host a Drive 4UR School event. Here’s how it works:
Attend the Fall Carnival.
Register to test-drive a new Ford.
Drive a new Ford.
Ford will donate $20 per completed test-drive — up to $6,000 for 300 test-drives — to Dworshak Elementary School.
“This event is part of our company-wide Goode Gives Back initiative,” owner Matt Cook said in a statement. “One of our main goals as a company is to give back to our community and inspire our employees to do the same. Dworshak Elementary is in desperate need of updated playground equipment, and we are hoping to help that with this fundraising event.”
For more information, call 208-308-1889 or go to Facebook at Goode Motor.
