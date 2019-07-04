TWIN FALLS — Old Glory will have center stage today, lit by rockets’ red glare of fireworks and blowing in the breeze at parades across the country. But what to do with the flag at other times of the year? Local police and lawmakers have some tips.
Police color guard
Twin Falls police detective Jon Wilson is the senior member of his department’s color guard. They present the flags at the beginning of many memorials, conferences, building dedications and funerals for fallen officers.
“It’s a great honor to be on the color guard,” Wilson said. “We represent our agency and police officers all over the country when we do an event.”
Where most flags are folded into a triangle when not in use, the color guard must handle the flags a bit differently, though just as respectfully, Wilson said.
“When we present the colors, they’re on the staff,” he explained. Before a ceremony, the color guard performs a little ceremony to “uncase” each flag.
“We always uncase the American flag before the state flag, unroll and stand it up,” Wilson said.
While the handling of flags for a color guard may be unique, showing respect for the flag on a day-to-day basis can still involve some pretty intricate rules.
By the book
Congressman Mike Simpson’s district office in Twin Falls provides a free booklet titled “Our Flag” to members of the community. The books are also available at Sens. Mike Risch and Mike Crapo’s Twin Falls offices. In addition to the history of the flag, which was authorized by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, there is a wealth of information on handling the flag.
For instance, the flag should never touch anything beneath it like the ground, floor or water, the book reads. It should never be carried flat or horizontally, but be allowed to fly aloft and free.
Folding the flag has presented a challenge to many, and the booklet lists the steps to do so correctly. It also addresses caring for the flag when not on display, including washing some types of flags with a mild detergent and rinsing thoroughly.
Other flags need to be dry cleaned.
When a flag becomes unusable, whether through damage or wear, Simpson’s, Crapo’s and Risch’s offices are a source for new flags. American-made cotton or nylon flags ranging from 3-by-5 to 5-by-8 can be purchased, and they can even be flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Military meaning
Quite a number of active duty military and veterans show their love for the flag by getting a tattoo of it, said Rod Kinney, owner of WarmArt Tattoo & BodyPiercing.
Whether the flag tattoo is red, white and blue, or the black and grey version common to military uniforms, each is unique, Kinney said. The flag could be done as a “sleeve” all the way down the arm or shown flying in the breeze.
“For experienced tattoo artists, doing a flag isn’t hard,” Kinney said.
For Army veteran Chris Wills, co-owner of Wills Toyota, emotions about the flag run deep. The family history of his father and three uncles serving as Air Force pilots adds to that.
Seeing the flag reminds Wills of the freedoms he sees some people take for granted.
“Although many associate the Fourth of July will barbecues and parades,” Wills said, “I never lose sight of the fact it’s celebrating the founding of our country.”
