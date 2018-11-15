RUPERT — The Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival comes to the Rupert Civic Center, 505 7th Street, Nov. 23-26 in Rupert.
Theme: “Believe” Nov. 23 - Nov. 26
Gala Luncheon- Friday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Friday’s Festival Gala is the much anticipated opening event of the Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival. The Gala is attended by local business men and women, individuals, and friends of the foundation. Anyone interested in buying may attend and as always there is no charge. Those attending get first peek at the delights of the festival and first chance to purchase the special creations. Catered by Thomas Cuisine, the luncheon is a gourmet delight of hot and cold finger foods, fruits and vegetables, desserts and drinks.
Admission: Free to interested buyers, call 434-8275
Teddy Bear Breakfast – Saturday, Nov. 24, 9:30-11:30 am
Children in the community have an opportunity to spend a special morning with Santa and his elves! Admission to the event is a new teddy bear or toy to put under the ‘giving tree’ and donated to the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council. Children will be served a special breakfast treat by Santa’s helpers and have the opportunity for a little one-on-one with Santa and a picture souvenir to take home.
Admission: Free with a new toy for the Christmas Council (or) $3 per person
Senior Social - Saturday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m.
Set aside as a special time for senior citizens, organizers have provided our guests opportunity to stroll leisurely among the trees and enjoy the event offerings. Light refreshments, punch and coffee will be provided. Santa will also be there to visit those seniors who are still young at heart. As always, the festival is wheel chair accessible and there is plenty of room to enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of Caring and Sharing Christmas.
Free to Senior Citizens: Sponsored by the United Methodist Church Ladies
Entertainment – Local artists and students are scheduled to appear nonstop throughout the festival. A variety of musical and dancing numbers is a delight and brings the holiday spirit to all attendees.
Friday, 3- 9 p.m.; Saturday, Noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., Church Choir Festival; Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
‘Santa and Me’ Photo Area
A special decorated area where children of all ages can stop by to visit the jolly elf. Set up as a backdrop for photo opportunities, the scene appears to be straight from the North Pole. Santa will visit the festival on Saturday for the Teddy Bear Breakfast and during the Senior Social.
