CAREY — Two firefighters have died in Blaine County crashes in two weeks.
Hyrum L. Nielsen, 23, of Carey, was riding a black 1982 Suzuki motorcycle north on Little Reservoir Road near Hunt Lane Sunday when he left the roadway, hit a tree and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene.
"That's two tragedies in a short amount of time from the same academy," said Blaine County Sheriff's spokeswoman Holly Carter. Both Nielsen and Piper Reed, 34, of Ketchum, who died in a head-on collision May 29, were firefighters, Carter said.
There were no witnesses to Nielsen's crash, Carter said, and no obvious causes for the incident, such as rain or bad road conditions. There is curve in the area where the motorcycle left the road, she acknowledged, adding, "We really can't speculate."
The crash remains under investigation.
