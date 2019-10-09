TWIN FALLS — A crash between a deer and a vehicle is prompting warnings from law enforcement agencies.
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash Tuesday morning near 3600 North and 2800 East.
The car hit the doe at 35 mph, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, causing considerable damage.
Deputies have been dispatched to an increasing amount of wildlife-related incidents in recent weeks, the post continued.
“With the change in the weather, we are seeing wildlife is moving about with greater frequency which involves numerous road crossings,” the post reads.
Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution in areas where wild animals roam.
