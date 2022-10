TWIN FALLS — A car ended up on its top after a Thursday crash on Addison Avenue East, police say.

The Twin Falls Police Department said a motorist in a 1998 Chrysler Sebring was exiting the parking lot of Smith’s Food King and Drug at 5:30 p.m. and failed to yield to a motorist who was westbound in a 2011 Nissan Cube.

No serious injuries were reported after the crash, Capt. Matt Hicks said, and the motorist in the Sebring was cited for inattentive driving.