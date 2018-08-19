FILER – A Filer woman reportedly told a sheriff’s deputy she was having a bad day Sunday afternoon after the vehicle she was driving drifted off the road and crashed into a house.
“After she hit the house it was a really bad day,” said Sgt. Jeff Haskell of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, Brianne Hine, 29, received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after the incident by police vehicle, he said. Alcohol is suspected to have played a factor in the 4 p.m. crash at 2189 East 3600 North, south of Filer, Haskell said.
He said property damage is likely more than $25,000.
“It took out the whole corner of the house,” he said.
One person was in another part of the home at the time of the crash and was unharmed.
“He was just watching TV and heard a crashing noise,” Haskell said. “He thought a plane had crashed.”
Two fences were also leveled during the incident. Charges are pending on results of toxicology tests, Haskell said.
