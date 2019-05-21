TWIN FALLS — Two girls avoided serious injury Saturday night when their car nearly hit a house.
The car ran through the fence on the North College Street side of a house in the 1200 block of Wendell Street, then struck the gas meter outside the home, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said Monday. Officers responded to the incident at 10:46 p.m. Intermountain Gas Co. representatives also responded to ensure no gas was leaking.
Two girls were in the car, Thueson said. He did not know whether the driver was cited.
