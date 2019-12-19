Capturing the essence of our community

TWIN FALLS — As staff photographers, our days are as diverse as the news we cover.
Unlike reporters who focus on a specific beat or specialized area of coverage, staff photographers shoot all of the stories. On any given day I might photograph an array of assignments, ranging from high school sports to local politics and agricultural innovations.
2019 has been a busy year for the photography department. I branched out of my comfort zone and began writing more long-form stories, such as articles about the history and profession of paranormal investigators and psychics. By diving into something I knew almost nothing about, I learned a lot about a field that is widely misunderstood.
The photography department also launched a five-part series examining the cultures of different refugee populations in Twin Falls. The hope was to gain a better understanding of the people who call the Magic Valley their home. I’ve spent time with families from Bhutan, Iraq, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Each story process offers me a deeper understanding of the world, as well as my own community.
On the photography side, this year has been filled with many memorable shoots. I’ve traveled all across the Magic Valley and have met some remarkable people along the way. Whether it was photographing a carny sharing her dreams of auditioning for the musical "Hamilton" or meeting a dairy farmer who names all of his cows, I’ve had the privilege of sharing their stories with the world.
Some of the moments that really resonated with me are the assignments I’ve never experienced before, such as hot yoga on Led Zeppelin night. I am unfamiliar with the ways of yoga — as well as attempting to take pictures in the equivalent of a sauna — but this event was fascinating to watch and try to document, especially with neon lights pulsating through the room.
This was also my first time documenting Treefort, a music festival in Boise.
Each venue was as unique as it was challenging to shoot in. The people were friendly, outgoing and full of stories to share. My first frame from the event — a man posing with his beer and light-up hat — became the highlight of my weekend.
Some of my assignments were really heartfelt. Covering the Magic Valley Pride Festival always makes me smile because it is an inclusive event where all are welcome. Watching parents bring their children for storytime with drag queens will forever hold a special place in my heart. In that moment, nobody was focused on how people looked or what they believed in. Opportunities like that deserved to be recognized, and I’m thankful I was the one who was able to capture it for others to see.
Other assignments were difficult, either from a technical standpoint or an emotional one. Photographing burlesque dancers in Jackpot, Nevada, was a tough shoot to tackle. It wasn’t the technical aspects that tripped me up. The stage was well lit and the performers wore bold colors that made them stand out from the crowd. The real challenge of that assignment was finding a way to photograph them in a manner that would be appropriate for our viewers, which I ultimately managed to do.
The most trying task of the year for me was photographing the funeral of a young refugee man who drowned at Dierkes Lake. Covering funerals is an important part of our job, but that doesn’t make it any easier to do. The people around me are enduring the worst day of their lives and I have to document it. All I can do is be respectful to them.
If capturing a photo is going to bring more pain to the family, I won’t take it. We cover funerals for a couple of reasons, but using someone else’s suffering to sell papers is not one of them. If the deceased is a prominent figure in the community, our coverage helps acknowledge their work and contributions. If the death was the result of an accident or recurring problem, photographing the memorial can shed light on a serious issue that needs to be resolved.
This year has held many highs and lows, but at the end of the day, I’m grateful I get to do what I do. This profession challenges me creatively and pushes me to branch out of my comfort zone and into the unknown. I wake up excited to go to work because I know I’ll spend my day with the many marvelous people who call the Magic Valley their home.
For me, it doesn’t get much better than that.
