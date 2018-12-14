TWIN FALLS — A partner in a retail development on Cheney Drive West has announced that Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will come to Twin Falls next summer.
Eric Jon Wall approached the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission regarding a special use permit to operate a Sweeto Burrito at the northwest corner of Cheney Drive West and Billar Street. The restaurant will have a drive-through and have extended hours from 6 a.m. to midnight.
After commissioners unanimously approved Wall’s permit on Tuesday, he announced that the other tenant in that development is Capriotti’s, a fast-casual sandwich chain based in Las Vegas. The chain has about 100 locations across the West, he said.
“We positioned ourselves next to Jersey Mike’s (Subs) intentionally because we felt like Capriotti’s is best-in-class quality,” Wall told the Times-News in a phone interview Thursday.
Jersey Mike’s, another sandwich chain, could open as soon as February — about the same time construction starts on the Capriotti’s and Sweeto Burrito building.
Sweeto Burrito is scheduled to open around June or July, Wall said. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will follow about a month later.
Sweeto Burrito is a Mexican-inspired taco and burrito chain based in Salt Lake City. Planning and Zoning staff and commissioners on Tuesday agreed the location — just north of Canyon Ridge High School and west of O’Reilly Auto Parts — is ideal for commercial development. Commissioner Danielle Dawson was not present at the meeting.
“We feel like with the way Twin Falls is growing, it’s a great opportunity for our restaurants,” Wall said.
