TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls is seven years into its eight-year maintenance cycle of city streets.
This year’s annual zone maintenance will affect roads in a northeast part of town designated as “Zone 7.” It will encompass residential streets north of Addison Avenue East between Elm Street North and Eastland Drive North, and north of Falls Avenue East between Madrona Street North and extending east of Eastland Drive North.
Zone maintenance work, including chip seals and fog seals, will take place in mid-summer between July and August, causing short temporary closures, Public Works Director Jon Caton said March 18. Preparatory work begins in April. The city has budgeted almost $1 million to tackle about 78 lane miles of road.
That’s not all the city has planned for this road construction season. The city has budgeted about $1.3 million worth of roadway, utility and ADA improvements, Street Superintendent Dean Littler said. This includes several short-duration mill and inlay projects; most lasting two days to a week.
“Most of the time we try to limit the impact to traffic as much as possible,” Littler told the Times-News during a phone interview Wednesday.
Additionally, the city is continuing a project extending North College Road. And residents should expect significant delays this summer on Canyon Springs Road due to a rockfall mitigation project and roadway reconstruction. Meanwhile, Littler has also been authorized to spend up to $200,000 on existing public sidewalk repairs.
Here’s a breakdown of the major projects the city has coming down the line this year. Exact timelines and costs are still unknown because the city has not bid all of the projects. The city will put out a notice to residents before work begins.
Canyon Springs Road — Rockfall mitigation and reconstruction
The City Council on Monday will consider a bid for rockfall mitigation along Canyon Springs Road as it winds down into the canyon. Work is scheduled to begin in early May, with this part of the project completed by June, Assistant City Engineer Troy Vitek told the Times-News over the phone.
During the rockfall mitigation work in the daytime, flaggers will direct traffic. Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays. At night, a temporary traffic signal will direct one-way traffic.
The roadway reconstruction portion of the project is slated to begin in mid-July and to be completed by mid-November. Temporary traffic signals will direct one-way traffic through the construction site, with delays of 5 to 10 minutes, Vitek said.
The entirety of this project is estimated to cost around $1.9 million.
North College Road to Sunway Soccer Complex — road extension
The city has already begun work here to extend North College Road beyond Xavier Charter School to the Sunway Soccer Complex. The project costs around $692,000 and should be done by May 1, in time for a major soccer tournament.
The city is paying for the project using impact fees because it provides another access to the park, Vitek said.
Addison Avenue East — mill and inlay
The city plans to do a mill, inlay and overlay on Addison Avenue East between Kmart and Hankins Road in mid- to late summer. This project will take several days and may require a full closure of a portion of the road or possibly restrict Addison Avenue East to one alternating lane, Littler said.
Washington Street and South Park Avenue West — roadway rebuild
After a waterline break last summer, the city had to do some major pipe replacement, Littler said. Now, a section mostly on the north side of South Park Avenue West will need to be reconstructed, and the city will add a new valley gutter. This project will take place from late spring to summer.
Blair Drive — rebuild and utility improvements
The city will rebuild the roadway between Addison Avenue East and Sunrise Drive, and will complete some water and sewer improvements. The project will also add curb and gutter and ADA improvements this summer, Littler said.
Locust Street — mill and inlay
Road crews will do a mill and inlay of Locust Street between Fillmore and Willmore avenues this summer. An overlay and ADA improvements are also planned.
Stadium Boulevard — mill and inlay
A mill, inlay and overlay project with ADA improvements is planned this summer on Stadium Boulevard between Eastland Drive and White Pine Drive, about 1,500 feet of roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.