TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School Student Council will host its third annual Pennies for Possibilities dinner auction at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the school’s cafeteria. Big Fatty’s BBQ will cater the event.
The cost of entry is any donation. All attendees can participate in silent and dessert auctions.
The student council will also host activities and games at Dairy Queen from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 8. ‘Tis the Season to be Jolly Day’s proceeds will go to Pennies for Possibilities.
Elementary schools will receive coupons the week before to encourage families to enjoy free ice cream after purchasing a meal.
