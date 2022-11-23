 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canyon Ridge hits its mark from 'Downtown'

Canyon Ridge vs. Mountain Home

Canyon Ridge's Berkley Dille fires from the 3-point line Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Twin Falls.

 JESSE GWIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge's basketball team hit the court at home Tuesday in a 4A Great Basin Conference game against Mountain Home.

This conference game hosted two athletic teams. The Mountain Home Tigers came in undefeated averaging 45 points per game. The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks had one loss but average 47 points per game. 

Starting off, Canyon Ridge made it clear they recognized Mountain Homes abilities and worked strong defense. They forced the Tigers to miss important shots. It was a back-and-forth battle the minute the ball hit the court.

However, the Tigers weren't slouching, they held the Riverhawks to 9 points at the close of the first quarter. 

Canyon Ridge took a different approach starting the second quarter. They found their mark on the three-point line and hit it from "Downtown."



Canyon Ridge's Emma Gerstl, Berkley Dille and Bailee Dean all hit three-point shots before halftime 

This helped the Riverhawks soar to a comfortable lead. 

The score was 25-19 going into halftime.

Canyon Ridge vs. Mountain Home

Mountain Home's Madilynn Keener goes for a layup Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Twin Falls.

"Us hitting a few 3's, we haven't hit a whole bunch this year, so it was good to see the girls hit a few today because we needed it," Riverhawks Head Coach Kevin Cato said, "We knew this was going to be a tough battle."

Canyon Ridge's Lily Teske followed suit and hit a 3-pointer during the 3rd quarter. They weren't done there; Berkley Dean added another 3-pointer in the 4th quarter to help solidify the game. 

The Tigers fought back but couldn't quite get their footing to close the gap. 

Canyon Ridge won 47-33. 

Tags

