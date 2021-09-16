'Can't please everybody.' Community members, local officials continue to question wind project

How to submit a comment

Comments can be submitted online, by email or mail. Comments must be summited or postmarked by Oct. 20.

To submit online: Go to eplanning.blm.gov, and type in Lava Ridge Wind Project in the advanced search bar. Click on the blue project page link and then click the green comment bubble on the left side of the screen labeled "Participate Now." On the participation page, scroll to the right until the green participate now button appears. Click on that button to provide your comment. There is an option to upload files.

To submit via email: BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov

To submit via mail: Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352