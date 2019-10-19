{{featured_button_text}}
Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A candle is shown with a circle of those honoring domestic violence victims at the 2018 Voices Against Violence candlelight vigil.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Voices Against Violence will hold a candlelight vigil from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Coffee and cocoa will be provided.

Light a candle for these causes:

  • Those fighting domestic violence
  • Those whose lives were taken
  • The hope that has been lost
  • The hope to be built
  • The love and support the community has shown

If you would like to prepare a piece to perform, call 208-613-9113 or email jessica@vavmv.org.

