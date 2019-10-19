TWIN FALLS — Voices Against Violence will hold a candlelight vigil from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Coffee and cocoa will be provided.
Light a candle for these causes:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Those fighting domestic violence
- Those whose lives were taken
- The hope that has been lost
- The hope to be built
- The love and support the community has shown
If you would like to prepare a piece to perform, call 208-613-9113 or email jessica@vavmv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.