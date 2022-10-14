Candidates share their thoughts at a moderated forum

TWIN FALLS — With the November general election less than 30 days away, candidates for state legislature are making appearances at campaign events and public forums with greater frequency.

On Thursday, four of the eight candidates in Idaho Legislative Districts 24 and 25 on Thursday held a forum at the Turf Club. The forum was hosted by the Magic Valley Liberty Alliance and was moderated by KLIX radio host Bill Colley.

Candidates answered questions from the audience as asked by Colley, covering a range of topics such as taxes, affordable housing, critical race theory, free speech, refugees, drag queens, and foreign ownership of Idaho lands.

Constitution candidate Paul Thompson is running for Senate in District 25. Thompson faces Republican Linda Wright-Hartgen, who did not attend the forum due to schedule conflicts.

Thompson was happy to run as a Constitution Party candidate, he said, and if elected, he would be the first member of the Constitution Party elected in Idaho.

"I want to think of myself as very similar to the founders of the state of article," Thompson said. "I whole heartedly agree with the founders of the state of Idaho who said 'we, the people of the state of Idaho, grateful to almighty god for our freedom.'"

Independent candidate Liyah Babayan is running for Idaho Representative Seat B in District 25. She faces Greg Lanting, who did not attend the forum due to schedule conflicts.

Babayan said forums like this served a critical role in democracy.

"This is almost an endangered species, 'Townhalls,'" Babayan said. "I think it's very dangerous for a free society to have limited ideas in exchange and conversation."

Also present for the forum were Glenneda Zuiderveld and Steve Miller, both Republicans from District 24, covering rural Twin Falls County, Gooding, and Camas counties.

Zuiderveld, an unopposed candidate for Senate, said she was encouraged to see the turnout for the forum.

"The power is all with you," Zuiderveld said. "I'm on a job interview; I'm seeking your vote. That means you are my boss.

"I am really encouraged to see all the faces out here, because that is encouraging to all of us, to see that more than just a few of us are being engaged in all this."

Miller is the unopposed candidate for Representative Seat B and he's looking to return to the legislature, where he served for six years until 2018.

"My family's been up there since the turn of the century," Miller said. "The previous one."

Miller talked about his background in farming and public service in numerous the conservation districts, county commissions, and in the state house of representatives.