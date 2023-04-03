MURTAUGH — It's hard to know it from the cold wind and fresh dusting of snow on the ground, but the spring irrigation season is just around the corner.

The Twin Falls Canal Company is getting ready for the irrigation season and, on Monday, opened the head gates at Murtaugh Lake to begin filling the canals for the 119th time.

Water will take about 10 days to fill the 100 miles of main canals and over one thousand miles of laterals.

General Manager Jay Barlogi said farmers could expect water deliveries to begin on April 17.

"Of course, if it stays like this, they probably won’t want it yet," Barlogi told the Times-News. "Believe it or not, we’re going to have warmer weather here in a few days.”

After several dry years with low spring run-off, Barlogi said the amount of water delivered this year will depend a lot on how much the wet winter and late-season snows have boosted the run-off.

“There’s some blue sky out there, our storage rights at American Falls Reservoir and at Jackson Lake Dam are expected to fill this year, so that’s good news," Barlogi said. "Once the runoff ends and we start using storage water, we’re very, very dependent on the natural flow of the river."

A wet winter is a good sign, but Barlogi said once water deliveries start to be withdrawn from reservoirs, they may still see curtailments this year.

"We’re pretty confident that we’ll probably have to make reductions throughout the season in order to get through, as those natural flows won’t sustain our needs,” Barlogi said.

This year's increased precipitation has helped a region that has been impacted by multiple years of drought.

In March, Twin Falls and Cassia counties were reclassified as in a moderate drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. The month prior, they had been classified as in severe drought, after several hot, dry years with low precipitation.

The canal company plans to start deliveries at three-quarters of an inch per acre.

"That’s our plan until we start using storage water," Barlogi said. "And at that point, we’ll have to look at the storage water supply and the natural flow of any dams and make the determination as to when to make reductions.”

