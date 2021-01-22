Canadian mining firm will move HQ to Boise. It just got federal OK for Idaho mine work

Mining at Stibnite dates back to the 1930s, and the site was active during World War II, before modern environmental standards were adopted. Previous mining companies left behind a legacy of toxic pollution and damage, which includes an open pit that the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon River flows into. Threatened chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout are not able to pass above the pit to access spawning grounds.

The company estimates it can recover as much as 4 million to 5 million ounces of gold, 6 million to 7 million ounces of silver, and 100 million to 200 million pounds of antimony. The mine would employ as many as 500 people and create other jobs in the region during its proposed 20-year lifespan.

The company wants to extract gold from old tailings piles at the site and from areas that have not been disturbed and invest some of the profits into cleaning up past pollution. It is proposing to remove barriers to fish, fix sedimentation problems, and remove tailings and other waste that contribute to water quality problems there.

Mckinsey Lyon, Midas’ vice president of external affairs, said the agreement allows the removal of 325 tons of waste and the rerouting of streams away from polluted areas. That first phase of the work could begin as soon as this spring. Additional phases are contingent on the company securing permits to mine the area.