Can you handle high heels? Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is Saturday
Can you handle high heels? Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is Saturday

TWIN FALLS — The fifth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, more than 40 participants have already signed up for this year’s event. Masks will be provided to the first 150 people as well.

Walk a Mile in her Shoes is a fundraiser for Voices Against Violence, an organization dedicated to stopping rape, sexual assault and gender violence.

All proceeds go to Voices Against Violence, which operates the only 24/7 emergency shelter in the Magic Valley for women and children affected by domestic violence or sexual assault.

Individual awards are given for the most funds raised, best community advocate individual, best dressed and highest heel.

Team awards are the same, with the addition of the largest team registered.

“There will be food trucks (too),” Community Development Coordinator Jessica Kaschmitter said. “Its a really fun time with our community supporting our survivors.”

The walk takes, on average, about 30 minutes to complete.

If you go

Ticket prices: Team of 5 - $150 + $10.76 fee, Individual/Additional Team Member - $30 + $3.46 fee, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-tickets-153674652021

When: Registration starts at 11 a.m., walk at 12 p.m. Saturday

