TWIN FALLS — In the early days of operation for Camp Rainbow Gold, a facility that serves children with cancer, there were just a few nurses and Dr. Dave McClusky on staff. Since then, the camp has operated in two different locations and expanded significantly — sometimes children are turned away due to lack of space.
Capacity issues, no permanent lease and having to take down and rebuild the camp every year strained the organization until it purchased nearly 200 acres of land in Fairfield, which it will transform into Idaho’s first medical camp.
Camp Rainbow Gold revealed a glimpse of its 10-year plan at an open house Thursday at Magic Valley Center for the Arts. There, the organization detailed the four main goals it aims to achieve before its “aggressive” objective — to begin operations in 2022.
The permanent facility will include two oncology camps, a sibling camp and two family retreats. It will also be used by other charities that cater to children with conditions like diabetes and cystic fibrosis.
“Every part of the camp will be (designed) so that any kid who comes up can participate in any activity,” Elizabeth Lizberg, executive director, said.
Before it can begin operations, the organization has identified key needs that must be addressed: cabins, a dining hall, safety measures and a health center.
Children who come to the camp participate in outdoor activities, arts and crafts, dances and talent shows. At its new facility, the organization hopes to provide a swimming pool, a hammock forest, an arts building named after McClusky, an archery range, bike trails and more.
Representatives hope that the community will help bring the creation of these facilities to fruition.
“These things aren’t essential, but they’re magical,” Lonni Leavitt-Barker, capital campaign manager, said. “We hope people will come in and say ‘I want to do this; this looks so fun.’”
The goal of the new campsite is to be as all-inclusive as possible, able to support the high demand in the area. It is centrally located for accessibility to children and families in the Magic Valley, Wood River Valley and Treasure Valley.
The facility will also give back to the surrounding community, which representatives said has been very supportive of its efforts. Residents of Camas County will be able to use the camp’s swimming pool, an effort pioneered by Camp Rainbow Gold to fulfill a need for public swimming places in the county.
McClusky said that the camp was named by children who chose to call it Rainbow Gold because of the hope that being there gave them, and desires that the new location will continue to provide that experience for them.
“(The kids) bring you right down to what this is,” McClusky said. “You might think it’s a sad camp, but they don’t want you to feel sorry for them.”
