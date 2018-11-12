FAIRFIELD — Camp Rainbow Gold has announced an agreement to purchase Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort for $1.3 million
The organization offers camps, retreats and support groups for children who have cancer, as well as for their families. Camp Rainbow Gold was denied an opportunity to develop a camp in Blaine County last year after commissioners voted down a zoning request.
The purchase of Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort in Camas County is conditional to the findings of a 90-day due diligence of the property. The $1.3 million purchase includes approximately 150 acres and 26 buildings, including 21 cabins.
“Camp Rainbow Gold is optimistically exploring this property and considering every detail to ensure it’s the right fit for us,” Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg said in a statement. “This opportunity changes our need to build a camp from the ground up, which would be an immense cost-savings and will allow us to run a smaller capital campaign.”
The resort, nestled at the base of the 10,000-foot peaks of the Soldier Mountains, is 89 miles from Twin Falls and 49 miles from Hailey. Camp Rainbow Gold says most of its base comes from the Treasure, Magic and Wood River valleys.
“We are excited to have found a potential solution that allows us to remain in an area where we have a long-established history with families, supporters and volunteers,” Lizberg said.
Camp Rainbow Gold was founded in 1985 by Twin Falls surgeon Dave McClusky with the goal of offering children who have been diagnosed with cancer the chance to experience the outdoors.
I love this!! These are amazing people and this is an amazing camp. I hope this works out!
