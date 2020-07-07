Camas County 'Pandemic Rodeo' this weekend; fair still a go

FAIRFIELD — The official 2020 Camas County Rodeo has been canceled, but an independent group plans to replace it with the "Camas County Pandemic Rodeo" on Friday and Saturday, rodeo promoter Larissa Stewart Eden said.
The rodeo this year is her family's way of honoring Eden's brother, Levi Stewart, who died at 18 in a 2007 car accident.
"He was a real hometown boy," Eden said Tuesday. "We really scratched our heads trying to find a way to remember him and give back to the community."
About five years ago, the Stewart family started purchasing rodeo arena equipment for the county rodeo. Camas County owns the rodeo grounds but the rodeo board previously had to rent rodeo equipment from the Idaho Cowboy Association.
The family didn't want to wait for the pandemic to subside to honor their son and brother, Eden said.
"That's why we're calling it the 'Camas Canyon Pandemic Rodeo,'" she said.
The rodeo will start at 7:30 each night at the C Me Later Arena, just behind the Iron Mountain Inn in Fairfield. Admission for adults is $8; children ages 6 and under are free.
After the rodeo on Friday, the Iron Mountain Inn will have live entertainment by the Neckid Rednecks band and karaoke on Saturday. Both events are free.
The Camas County Fair, which is unaffiliated with the Camas County Rodeo, will be held July 29 through Aug. 2, County Treasurer Deanna Hoskinson said. A Monday Times-News story erroneously said this year's fair was canceled along with the official rodeo. We regret the error.
