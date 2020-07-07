Camas County 'Pandemic Rodeo' this weekend; fair still a go

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD — The official 2020 Camas County Rodeo has been canceled, but an independent group plans to replace it with the "Camas County Pandemic Rodeo" on Friday and Saturday, rodeo promoter Larissa Stewart Eden said.

The rodeo this year is her family's way of honoring Eden's brother, Levi Stewart, who died at 18 in a 2007 car accident.

"He was a real hometown boy," Eden said Tuesday. "We really scratched our heads trying to find a way to remember him and give back to the community."

About five years ago, the Stewart family started purchasing rodeo arena equipment for the county rodeo. Camas County owns the rodeo grounds but the rodeo board previously had to rent rodeo equipment from the Idaho Cowboy Association.

The family didn't want to wait for the pandemic to subside to honor their son and brother, Eden said.

"That's why we're calling it the 'Camas Canyon Pandemic Rodeo,'" she said.

The rodeo will start at 7:30 each night at the C Me Later Arena, just behind the Iron Mountain Inn in Fairfield. Admission for adults is $8; children ages 6 and under are free.