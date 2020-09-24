Camas County moves to high risk category for COVID-19 in new report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — An updated county-by-county COVID-19 risk assessment from the public health district Thursday moved Camas County to the high-risk category.

Gooding County remains in the minimal risk category. Five other counties — Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka and Lincoln — are in the moderate risk category in South Central Public Health District's report.

Blaine County is no longer included in the assessment because it has adopted its own more stringent system.

The health district's assessment is updated every two weeks. In the Sept. 10 report, Blaine and Gooding were in the minimal risk category and the other six counties were in moderate risk.

"Camas County's average new case jumped dramatically because of local cluster of cases," the Thursday report says. The county had an average of 10.33 new cases per 10,000 people in the past 14 days and the county has a COVID test positive rate of 10%.

The health district report shows that 10 of the 16 new cases Camas County in the past two weeks were in people between 14 and 17 years old.