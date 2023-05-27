Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A fundraiser got underway this weekend with BASE jumpers from the nonprofit 22 Jumps. The group raises money for research into traumatic brain injuries.

Speakers discussed TBIs on Friday at an event held at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls, followed by a concert by Nashville-based Brandon Mills at Koto Brewing Co.

BASE jumping started Saturday, and around 9 a.m. the national anthem was sung, followed by the Magic Valley Kingdom Kruisers riding motorcycles over the Perrine Bridge.

22 Jumps founder Tristan Wimmer organized his nonprofit after his brother took his life after suffering for years with a traumatic brain injury he received in Iraq.

Both of them served in the Marines.