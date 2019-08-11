TWIN FALLS — The Urban Renewal Agency for the city of Twin Falls invites artists of three-dimensional work to apply for the chance to temporarily display their artwork in the Art on Main Downtown Twin Falls Exhibit. The selected artist will receive a $700 stipend for creating a durable original three-dimensional artwork suitable in scale and materials for outdoor public display.
The call is open to any artists within the eight counties of the Magic Valley. Artists from all cultural, ethnic and economic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. The selection committee is especially interested in interactive art. There is no entry fee.
The deadline for submissions is Aug. 23. The selected artist will be notified by Sept. 13.
Artists may submit up to three entries for consideration. Submit jpeg, or similar images, showing two different views of each entry. Images should be 4 inches by 6 inches minimum and 300 dpi resolution. Each submission should be accompanied with the artist’s name, title of the work, medium, dimensions, price of the work, installation method and requirements.
Artwork must be of suitable scale for outdoor exhibition that can be securely installed on a 2-foot-by-2-foot cement pad and must be able to withstand the effects of weather during the duration of the exhibit. Artwork must be as resistant as possible to vandalism and able to withstand possible pedestrian contact.
The artist is responsible for delivery and installation of the artwork in coordination with the URA Downtown Arts Subcommittee and the city of Twin Falls, at the specified site on an agreed-upon date mutually determined by the artist and city. De-installation will take place by the artist at the end of the exhibit.
The selection committee for the URA Downtown Arts Subcommittee reserves the right to reject work that differs from the original proposal or does not meet the requirements of quality, safety and durability. In some cases, the artist may be requested to extend the exhibition of work to a mutually determined date. Artwork must be available for sale.
A selection panel made up of designated representatives of the project committee and the city of Twin Falls will review all submissions. Selection criteria include artistic quality, innovation, timelessness and suitability.
Applications may be emailed to carolyn@twinfallscenter.org or mailed to Magic Valley Arts Council, 195 River Vista Place, Suite 101, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
For more information call the Magic Valley Arts Council at 734-ARTS or visit magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
