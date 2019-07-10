BOISE — The Boise Art Museum invites Idaho artists to submit artwork to be considered for the 2020 Idaho Triennial — Idaho’s premiere exhibition opportunity for Idaho artists. Held every three years, the triennial is a statewide, juried art exhibition that reflects the quality and diversity of artwork being created in Idaho.
The 2020 Idaho Triennial is open to all artists currently residing in Idaho. Artworks must be original, produced in the last three years and not have been previously exhibited at the Boise Art Museum. Work in all media is eligible.
The deadline for artists to make submissions to triennial is Oct. 11. For more information and an application, go to boiseartmuseum.org/exhibition/triennial.
Accepted artists’ work will be displayed in an exhibition at the museum from March 8 to July 19. In conjunction with the event, the museum will produce cellphone audio guides to encourage people to access information about the artworks as they view them. Artists will record segments that pertain to their work — providing an added link between the artists and audience. The museum will also produce a publication documenting the exhibition.
The juror for the 2020 Idaho Triennial will be Grace Kook-Anderson, the Arlene and Harold Schnitzer curator of Northwest Art at the Portland Art Museum. She formerly served as an adjunct assistant professor of art in the School of Art + Design at Portland State University and as the curator of contemporary art at Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach, California. Kook-Anderson holds a dual Bachelor of Arts in art history and art practice from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s in curatorial practice from the California College of the Arts.
