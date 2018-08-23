EDEN — Two people were injured Wednesday night after a vehicle crashed on Interstate 84 near Eden.
Idaho State Police responded to the one-vehicle rollover at 7:35 p.m. Elizabeth Widner, 28, of Chino Hills, Calif., was driving west on I-84 at the Eden Road Exit. She swerved her Honda CR-V to the right to avoid traffic cones, left the roadway, came back to the left and rolled the vehicle, ISP reported.
The CR-V came to rest in the middle of both lanes, blocking traffic for about 20 minutes. Both Widner and her passenger, Norma Widner, 56, of Chino Hills, were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Both women had been wearing their seat belts.
As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Norma Widner was in fair condition. Elizabeth Widner had been treated and released.
Idaho State Police continues investigating the crash with assistance from Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department and First Segregation Fire District Station 53.
Once again, this dangerous construction zone causes someone to wreck. When is the state going to step in and see to it that something is done to make it safer?
