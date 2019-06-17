MURTAUGH — A man who suffered a head injury in an all-terrain vehicle crash is recovering.
John Tuli, 26, was riding his father's 2014 Suzuki ATV Thursday evening on 2900 North — also known as 800 South in Cassia County — when he attempted to turn sharply on asphalt and the ATV rolled, according to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office report.
Tuli came from California to stay with his family for an extended period, his step-mother, Tammi Tuli, said.
She told the Times-News Monday that after Tuli was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, he remembered a white pickup truck hit the ATV, causing the crash.
"He's out of the woods," Tammi Tuli said. While he continues to get stronger, the family is hoping to get him transferred to the rehabilitation unit at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in the near future.
