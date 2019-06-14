MURTAUGH — A California man suffered a head injury when a four-wheeler rolled.
John Truli was riding a 2014 Suzuki all-terrain vehicle Thursday evening on 2900 North — also known as 800 South in Cassia County — when he attempted to turn sharply on asphalt and the ATV rolled, according to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office report. His age and hometown were not included in the report.
The ATV belongs to Truli's father, Henry Truli.
The elder Truli told Cassia County Sheriff's Staff Sgt. Jarrod Thompson that his son was visiting from California and wanted to ride the ATV, the report said. He gave his son instructions before allowing him to ride.
John Truli was not wearing a helmet, the report said.
Rock Creek Rural Fire District and an ambulance responded to the scene. An air ambulance flew the injured man to a local hospital.
