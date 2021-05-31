California man injured in crash near Hazelton

TIMES-NEWS
HAZELTON — A California man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 84.
Police said Donald M. Rogers, 58, of Oakland, California, was westbound just before 3 p.m. on a 2005 Harley Davidson on I-84 at milepost 197, east of Hazelton when he changed lanes striking a Ford F350 towing a trailer.
Rogers was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The driver of the Ford, William L. Gillenwater, 56, of Idaho City, was not taken to a hospital.
Traffic was congested for two hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage, Idaho State Police said.
