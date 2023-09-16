Jerome County and embattled Prosecuting Attorney Brad Calbo have parted ways, almost 15 weeks after he was charged with domestic violence on the Oregon coast.

During an emergency meeting Thursday, commissioners signed an agreement spelling out the terms of Calbo’s resignation, including agreeing to pay him through the end of September.

Calbo was not in attendance, as he sits in a county jail in Newport, Oregon. He was given a 90-day sentence last week as part of a plea deal.

Commission Chairman Ben Crouch said he wishes the situation could have been resolved sooner, although glad the matter has been settled so commissioners can “go forward with the business of the county.”

After Calbo was initially charged in early June, released from jail and living in Magic Valley, commissioners were eager to meet with him face to face to discuss his intentions but were unsuccessful.

Commissioner Charlie Howell told the Times-News via text message that the county was left in “no man’s land,” wondering how to proceed with responsibilities. Commissioners also hired a law firm to help them navigate the situation with Calbo.

Calling the emergency meeting was needed, rather than wait for Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, Howell said, to bring structure back to the county and prosecutor’s office, “to give everyone paths to move forward and reassure the public and staff they were being taken care of.”

The resignation agreement indicates Calbo’s last day as the prosecuting attorney was Aug. 31, although he will get paid through Sept. 30, as well as remain covered by the county’s existing insurance plans through then.

Calbo’s annual salary was about $135,000 per year, Howell said.

As part of the arrangement, both commissioners and Calbo agree not to disparage or denigrate the other party, orally or in writing.

Calbo was booked in the Lincoln County, Oregon, jail on Aug. 14 after being charged with violating a no-contact order with the victim in Jerome. He had been out of jail on a release agreement.

His sentence on Sept. 7 of 90 days in jail with credit for time served was part of a plea deal worked out with the Oregon prosecutors. Originally, Calbo, 55, was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

He pleaded no contest to attempted strangulation, indicating that he understood that a jury or judge could find him guilty of the charges, records say. After serving his term, he will have 36 months of supervised probation. He also received probation for assault in the fourth degree.

Both charges were misdemeanors. Charges of coercion and menacing were dismissed.

Once out of jail, Calbo must submit to special conditions, including abiding by a no-contact order with the victim, including no contact by phone, letter, email, text or social networking websites, records say.

Contact between Calbo and the victim will be permitted through counsel only.

He will also be prohibited from drinking alcoholic beverages. The victim in the domestic violence dispute said Calbo was intoxicated when he physically assaulted her.

He must also successfully complete an approved course on domestic violence by December 2024.