Embattled Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney Brad Calbo was arrested Thursday on a charge of violating his no-contact order against a woman in a domestic abuse case that originated in Oregon, police say.

The new legal trouble for the 55-year-old could escalate further as a motion has been filed in Oregon to rescind his release order there.

Calbo had been scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon, but instead, he posted a $50,000 bond and another court date has been set.

“It’s disappointing,” County Commissioner Charlie Howell said of the news regarding Calbo’s situation.

Commissioners have been seeking to meet with Calbo and discuss his intentions ever since he was released from the Lincoln County, Oregon, jail in mid-June, after being charged with two felonies due to violence he was suspected of committing against the woman.

So far, there hasn’t been a meeting and commissioners have hired a Jerome attorney’s office to help navigate the situation.

Deputies arrested Calbo at about 9 p.m. Thursday at Calbo’s residence, according to Sheriff George Oppedyk. The victim was also charged with resisting officers and has since posted a $300 bond.

Deputies were notified Thursday that a Dodge pickup known to be Calbo’s was seen near the Jerome County Judicial Building, where the victim works, and the same vehicle was later seen pulling into the garage of the house that Calbo has been ordered to stay away from, court records say.

The woman was also seen going to the residence, and a ping of Calbo’s cellphone showed it was at the residence and hadn’t moved for several hours, court records say. The sheriff’s office secured a search warrant in order to determine the location of the phone.

The affidavit doesn’t go into detail about what led to the resistance and obstruction charges.

The affidavit says a few days before the arrest, on July 28, a deputy witnessed what appeared to be Calbo’s pickup truck to be on the same road as the residence, but the deputy could not positively identify the driver.

A petition has been filed to secure a special prosecutor in the woman’s case, as magistrate judges John Lothspeich and Stacey DePew have voluntarily disqualified themselves from hearing the case. The woman’s arraignment has been set for Sept. 11.

An Oregon judge on July 27 struck down a three-part motion to amend Calbo’s release order to allow him to work in the county’s judicial building, to attend counseling with the victim, and to go to the house to perform maintenance.

The woman, in a court filing, said Calbo’s violent behavior in Oregon in early June was out of character, and that he was intoxicated. She said she was looking forward to Calbo resuming his duties as prosecuting attorney.

Calbo was appointed to his job in October when Mike Seib retired. The position will be up for election in May.