Cadet killed in Mountain Home training exercise

MOUNTAIN HOME — An Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet was killed in an training accident Friday at Saylor Creek Range, a part of the Mountain Home Range Complex.

Mackenzie Wilson, 19, of Oregon State University, and 19 other AFROTC cadets participated in Operation Air Force, an immersive professional development training opportunity to expose cadets to a variety of different mission sets.

Mackenzie, who was in a Humvee during the training, was killed due to injuries received from the accident.

“Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals,” 366th Fighter Wing commander Col. Ernesto DiVittorio. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

