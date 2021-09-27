Cadaver dogs track down scent of 170-year-old graves along historic trail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eichhorst is a diary reader. He and his chapter have gathered about 2,700 diary entries from emigrants. Some of these diaries led him to the burial sites at City of Rocks. Others have helped make other historic finds.

“Several years ago I found a diary that referenced writing their name on some rocks at City of Rocks that we’ve never found names on,” Eichhorst said. “I told Wallace Keck, the park manager, about it and sent him the diary. He went out and was able to climb up these rocks and find names on it.”

Some rocks at City of Rocks famously have emigrant names written on them with wagon wheel axle grease.

Eichhorst said he is excited to tryout some newer technology called “LiDAR,” and acronym for light detection and ranging. The technology uses laser beams to create a 3D representation of a surveyed environment. It could detect words from old, worn rocks once placed on grave sites or other fascinating uses.

“You can use it from, say, a helicopter, and basically identify the ground and eliminate all of the trees and vegetation, so they use it down in Central America, for instance, looking for pyramids and other structures under the forest,” he said. Eichhorst said he’d like to persuade some Idaho university students to test the new technology on some sites along the historic trails.