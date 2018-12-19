TWIN FALLS — Cable One will soon be rebranding itself under the name “Sparklight.”
The company announced in a press release this month that the rebranding would begin in summer 2019. President and CEO Julie Laulis said the change reflects a company transformation from its origins as a cable company to a full-service provider.
“We are very excited for this evolution to our new brand and the next chapter in our story,” Laulis said in a statement. “Over the past several years we have evolved and our new brand will better convey who we are and what we stand for — a company committed to providing our communities with connectivity that enriches their world. While we are introducing a new brand, our corporate name will remain Cable One, Inc.”
The company says the name Sparklight illustrates its speed and connectivity. As part of the rebranding, Sparklight will also be changing its residential internet service plans and pricing, offering faster speeds and the ability to include unlimited data on any plan.
“This is not simply about rebranding our products under a new name and a new look,” Laulis said. “We are changing the way we do business so that our customers feel like every interaction with us is effortless, our communities know we are here for the long term and the towns and cities we serve are proud to call us a neighbor.”
