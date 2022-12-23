Buyers have more options as housing market cools in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The red-hot housing market couldn’t last forever.

Recent reports show a rising inventory of homes and dipping prices. Interest rate hikes and other economic uncertainties aren’t helping, either.

This follows a trend that saw Twin Falls housing prices increase nearly 30% between 2020 and 2021 in a frantic bidding war.

Permit numbers for single-family dwellings in Twin Falls were stagnant in 2022, with just one permit being issued for each of October and November.

The city is on track to have the lowest number of single-family dwelling permits issued since 2011, when 93 permits were pulled, according to the city building department.

Through November, 118 permits for single-family dwellings were taken out in the city this year.

In 2021, the number was 368.

Affording to live: Renters struggle amid pandemic, tight housing market Families all across the Magic Valley are dealing with rising rents, competitive application processes and evictions. In addition, low-income rental housing has waitlists in excess of two years.

The numbers indicate a more normal situation in the southern Idaho housing market, said Stan Tobiason, a broker for Super Realty of Idaho.

“One of the biggest things is that buyers have more options,” Tobiason told the Times-News.

Many homes used to sell within days or weeks but now, on average, are taking about two months, a more normal pace, he said.

And prices for existing homes in Twin Falls County have dropped since peaking in April, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

The median price for existing homes sold in the county in November was $300,000, according to the listing service, down 7% from the $322,500 in November 2021. Although the 29 new homes that sold in November commanded a far higher median price — $479,900 — than 11 new homes that sold for a median price of $359,900 in November 2021, according to the multiple listing service.

The county also has a beefed-up inventory: 245 existing homes were on the market in November, compared to 84 a year ago. New-construction figures have an even larger percentage change, as 117 homes were on the market in November compared with 24 just 13 months ago.

The economic climate, including higher costs of building materials, likely played a part as well for the lower numbers, said Jon Laux, community development director with Twin Falls County.

Many of the new homes are for sale in Kimberly, as that construction began near the same time developed land became available in several neighborhoods, Tobiason said.

Jerome County has also seen bumped-up inventory, according to the listing service, with 58 total residential listings in November compared with 18 in November 2021. Median prices also took a dip there.

The market still has strength, Tobiason said, with about 100 homes being sold in Twin Falls County each month.

'A perfect storm': Twin Falls housing market is more competitive than ever From December 2011 to December 2020, home prices inside the city doubled. Homes are often selling for above asking price and receiving multiple offers in a frantic bidding war.

The county could still be seen as being in a seller’s market because it has less than a four-month inventory of homes for sale, although he said he has seen many “motivated” sellers.

A buyer’s market, by some definitions, are designated when there’s a six-month inventory, he said.

But with the increase in inventory, mortgage rates rising to about 7% for a 30-year term and other uncertainties, buyers have gotten better deals, either with upgrades or lower prices.

“That’s been awesome for shoppers, but not as much for sellers,” Tobiason said.

And some lenders have sweetened the pot as well, offering such things as free refinancing at a later time if interest rates decline, he said.