TWIN FALLS — Support 30 local nonprofit organizations benefiting from the Magic Valley Festival of Giving by buying tickets by Thursday for the Standing Ovation event at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.
A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the annual festival. Enjoy an evening showcasing some of the Magic Valley’s most talented performers.
General admission tickets cost $12 — available by calling the Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787.
