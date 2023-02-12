Michael Walls has taken a liking to the small town of Jackpot, Nevada.

“We fell in love with this little community,” Walls said, after moving there two years ago with his wife.

The small, unincorporated community of mostly casino and hotel workers, sits on U.S. Highway 93 just south of the Idaho-Nevada border.

Walls provides security for Barton’s Club 93, and he said the employees at the casino and motel have bonded like family.

But now, with changes coming to the mobile home park he’s living in and limited housing options available, he said “we might be on our way out.”

Walls and many other Jackpot residents became concerned after the new owner of the park more than quadrupled the monthly lot rent — from $75 to $401. Plus, the owner wants the tenants to purchase the mobile homes, instead of renting, for what many residents say are inflated prices.

If they decline to purchase the homes, they will likely be given a notice that they have six months to move.

Brett Spence of Idaho Falls purchased the park from Barton’s Club 93 in November and plans to raise lot rents when tenants’ leases with Barton’s expire in April, bringing them up to what he said is market value.

Spence, who owns four other mobile home parks in the region, says he is offering residents an attractive way to own their own homes, and that residents will end up saving money in the long run as they build equity in the home, instead of being perpetual renters.

“This has gotten blown way out of proportion,” Spence told the Times-News on Thursday. Instead of being the “scumbag” some people have made him out to be, he said wants to help Jackpot grow and clean up the mobile home parks, making them a better place to live.

Homes for sale

Spence is selling about 35 mobile homes, built in 2002 and later, for prices ranging from $28,000 to $80,000. He’s setting up a program where even people with low credit scores can qualify for mortgages — “as long as they have been making payments,” he said.

His plan has not gone over well with many residents who have flooded social media with negative comments, saying the trailers are rundown and overpriced. They say Spence’s plan seems more likely to cause people, including longtime residents, to leave Jackpot rather than stay.

Park residents complain that Spence has not communicated with them and that working with Spence’s Twin Falls-based property management company has been equally frustrating.

And no one is making needed repairs to the homes, residents say.

Earlier this month Spence posted on Facebook about his intentions to sell the mobile homes, and is lining up people who say they are interested in purchasing them — 30 were on the list in just three days, he said. He expects to have his real estate license soon and the sales will begin.

As far as the people currently living in the homes are concerned, “if unable to purchase they will come up for sale to another family,” Spence wrote on his Facebook post, which he has since deleted, citing the number of negative posts.

“People can be cruel,” he said, adding that many of the people who made negative comments don’t live in Jackpot.

He promised to give six months’ notice to people now living in the park who don’t want to purchase the homes, but said he’s making an attractive offer, selling units for well below market value.

“It’s a sweet deal,” he said, adding that the homes include a small, fenced yard.

He said the homes he plans to sell for $28,000 offer about 560 square feet of space. A $80,000 home is about 1,000 square feet and includes a detached garage.

‘Not for what he wants’

Residents disagree with Spence’s opinion that he is selling the homes cheap.

A look on Realtor.com shows no mobile homes for sale in Jackpot, but in Twin Falls a 924-square-foot home built in 1982 is selling for $90,000, but has been on the market 170 days.

The sale is pending on a 1990 three-bedroom, two-bath home with 1,560 square feet of space, with an asking price of $45,000.

In Jerome, a 1,088-square-foot home built in 2020 has an asking price of $115,000.

Erica Matteson-Newman wants to see Spence put the purchase plans in writing. She and other residents say they haven’t seen anything specific and don’t know how much Spence is asking for their particular mobile homes. Spence told the Times-News that the mortgages would be for a 20-year period at approximately 8% interest.

Matteson-Newman said she had gotten comfortable in her mobile home, moving there in October just before the park was sold.

“We actually had a place of our own, where we weren’t couch-surfing or living in shelters,” she said.

Matteton-Newman expects her rent to double. That is a difficult prospect, she said, with her $11.75-per-hour wage she said she is making at Barton’s.

“I’m not even making McDonalds burger-flipping wages,” she said.

She is interested in purchasing the one-bedroom home, “but not for what he wants.” She worries that because there are few housing options in Jackpot, she might end up living in her vehicle, a Dodge Durango.

The homes need maintenance, Matteton-Newman and other residents say. In her home, skirting needs repaired, there is a hole in the floor where the dryer vent is supposed to be, and a flange on the toilet needs to be repaired, she said.

Other residents, on social media posts, have complained of mold.

“Some houses need a lot of work,” said Maria Avila, who has lived at the park for 20 years. “Floors, bathrooms, furnaces, mold — you name it.”

Arturo Sanchez said he has several maintenance issues that haven’t been addressed on his home, including windows, door and back porch steps.

Spence maintained that the mobile homes are in good condition, but that people need to properly care for them. For example, to prevent mold, people need to turn on the bathroom fan.

Response from the Twin Falls-based property management company Spence has been using has been almost nonexistent, Avila said.

Residents said they have called the phone number provided and are met with an automated greeting to leave a message. But after leaving a message, there has been little response.

Some mobile home furnaces cease operating, and renters have gone days without heating.

An acquaintance “went four days without a furnace,” Avila said, “and the only way they got it repaired was that her son got the part and fixed it himself.”

Spence said he has made improvements at the park, cutting down overgrown trees and getting broken-down cars removed.

He also doesn’t want residents to own dog breeds that some people regard as dangerous.

He pledged to have a responsive property management team.

So far that hasn’t happened, Avila said.

Residents are struggling to get rent payments to the proper recipient. Avila said she went to the Twin Falls office and employees said she couldn’t pay it there.

She kept her receipts and said she was served an eviction notice.

“They said I owed $780, but I have my receipts that show I paid,” she said.

She said there aren’t a lot of other housing options in Jackpot, and the situation has worried residents.

“A lot of people have moved out or talked about moving,” she said.

Jeff Young, general manager of Barton’s Club 93, declined to comment on the housing situation and how it might affect staffing at the business.

Avila and others showed up at a Jackpot advisory board meeting Thursday. The room was full of people hoping some type of action could be taken to alleviate concerns, she said.

Instead, Shawn Burt, Jackpot public works superintendent, said it is a civil matter and the board had no power over it, although members are aware of the situation.

“I know it’s been tough,” Burt told people in attendance, and said affordable housing has been a problem in Jackpot for years.

He did offer a glimpse of hope, however.

Government grants might be available for Jackpot to help with affordable housing, and a developer recently expressed interest in placing homes in the area, he said.

The homes, sometimes called “pop-up” homes, are made by a Las Vegas company and have concrete walls and concrete roofs, he said, but can be constructed quickly, in about six weeks.

Prices could range from about $80,000 for a smaller home, and homes might also be rented.

“It’s all preliminary,” Burt cautioned. “It still takes time; we are working with the government.”

Information will be distributed through the community, and as things progress, people who are serious in buying might be requested to put down a deposit, he said.