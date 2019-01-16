TWIN FALLS — Good news, business owners: If the sidewalk in front of your business is deteriorating, you may be able to get some help from the city to fix it.
The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to extend the city’s sidewalk incentive program to commercial property owners. The city has been budgeting $50,000 for the past couple of years to help homeowners replace or repair their sidewalks, but in the 2018 fiscal year only $11,575 of the money was claimed. Businesses, meanwhile had been turned down for the incentive.
According to the changes, homeowners will now get a greater percentage match on their projects, and business owners can apply for the program, too. In Twin Falls, property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks adjacent to their properties.
Here’s a breakdown of the incentives:
- Residents that want to repair or replace sidewalks can get up to a 75 percent match of the lowest bid or invoiced amounts, with a maximum award of $3,000. For sidewalk repairs where removal is not required (such as grinding or leveling) the maximum reimbursement is $1,500.
- Commercial property owners can receive a 50 percent match up to $3,000 to repair or replace sidewalks. For sidewalk repairs where removal is not required (such as grinding or leveling) the maximum reimbursement is $1,500.
- For removing trees in the right of way, residential properties may receive up to 75 percent of the lowest bid or invoiced amount (whichever is less) up to $1,000. Commercial properties are eligible for 50 percent of the lowest bid or actual invoiced amount, whichever is less, up to $1,000.
“We are becoming a multi-modal community,” Senior Supervisor of Streets Mark Thompson told the City Council.
The goal is to encourage improving accessibility by repairing existing sidewalks around Twin Falls. Leftover funds each year would go to the city’s sidewalk repair budget.
Accessibility is a real problem in Twin Falls, resident James Barrett said.
“It’s tough to walk here, and the problem is your sidewalks,” Barrett said. “You just don’t know how important they are.”
Barrett opposed extending the offer to businesses, but suggested the program be revamped to help homeowners.
“If somebody wouldn’t take free money it’s because there are strings attached,” he said. “There are too many hoops.”
Councilman Chris Talkington was not present at the meeting.
Also on Monday, the City Council voted to have staff draft a resolution designating Washington Street North and Washington Street/Sixth Avenue West as an approved route for trucks weighing up to $129,000 pounds. The intent is to encourage companies to use Pole Line Road and Washington Street instead of Blue Lakes Boulevard for freight.
