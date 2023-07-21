Blake Osen, 11, creates a flavorful drink while running his 208 Soda Bar during Art in the Park and the Food Truck Festival on Friday at Twin Falls City Park. Osen has been making the sodas since kindergarten. He’s using the money to pay for football and help out others who may need financial help for football. He’s also saving for college tuition.
Blake Osen, 11, creates a flavorful drink while running his 208 Soda Bar during Art in the Park and the Food Truck Festival on Friday at Twin Falls City Park. Osen has been making the sodas since kindergarten. He’s using the money to pay for football and help out others who may need financial help for football. He’s also saving for college tuition.