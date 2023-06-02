The Idaho Manufacturing Alliance is conducting a survey in partnership with the Idaho Department of Commerce to assess the health and current landscape of the Idaho manufacturing industry supply chain.

They are asking representatives of manufacturing businesses to participate in a survey to increase understanding of opportunities, needs, barriers, and other issues affecting the growth and resiliency of Idaho’s manufacturing sector.

Responses to this survey are crucial to help the state build a manufacturing sector strategic plan.

This project is funded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration and all reports will be available to the public.

The report will include the current landscape, as well as scenarios for increasing supply chain efficiencies in Idaho in terms of costs, benefits, feasibility, risks, and tradeoffs.

Once completed, the final assessment and strategic plan will be available from the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance website.