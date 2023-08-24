The Real Deals three-day grand-opening event began Thursday at 1503 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls. Franchise owner Cindy Bingham spoke with customers while they shopped on the first day, while company co-founder Carie Kelsey worked amid the hustle and bustle on the floor. Asked if she was surprised about the new franchise opening in Twin Falls, Kelsey said, "Yeah, I just know we have so many amazing community members ... for 19 years the community has taken care of us so well."
PHOTOS: Real Deals takes over former YMCA building
Real Deals takes over former YMCA building
Real Deals takes over former YMCA building
Real Deals takes over former YMCA building
Real Deals takes over former YMCA building
Real Deals takes over former YMCA building
Real Deals takes over former YMCA building
Your news on your smartphone
Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.