The Real Deals three-day grand-opening event began Thursday at 1503 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls. Franchise owner Cindy Bingham spoke with customers while they shopped on the first day, while company co-founder Carie Kelsey worked amid the hustle and bustle on the floor. Asked if she was surprised about the new franchise opening in Twin Falls, Kelsey said, "Yeah, I just know we have so many amazing community members ... for 19 years the community has taken care of us so well."